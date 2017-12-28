Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With the sweet flavor of a Anise, Pepper and the aroma of Sweet, Pepper, Citrus, Durban Poison is made from Terpinolene and Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a Uplifting, Happy boost to your vibe that also benefits those with Stress, Depression, Fatigue. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.
FLAVOR: Anise, Pepper
AROMA: Sweet, Pepper, Citrus
EFFECTS: Uplifting, Happy
USES: Vapes, Tinctures
BENEFITS: Stress, Depression, Fatigue
TERPENES: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
