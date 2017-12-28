About this product

With the sweet flavor of a Anise, Pepper and the aroma of Sweet, Pepper, Citrus, Durban Poison is made from Terpinolene and Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a Uplifting, Happy boost to your vibe that also benefits those with Stress, Depression, Fatigue. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.



