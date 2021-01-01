Loading…
Logo for the brand Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Pique Infused Hot Sauce 100mg 2oz

About this product

Pique Hot Sauce | Hybrid

2oz. bottle

Directions: 1/2 teaspoon included. Each 1/2 teaspoon is equivalent to 5mg of THC. Spice Level: Medium

Ingredients: Vinegar, Local Peppers, Garlic, Herbs (Recao, Cilantro, Oregano), Olive Oil, Distilled Water, Black Pepper, Cabo Rojo Salt, Annato, Lime, Xanthan Gum, Lecithin, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract

“TROPIZEN Pique is an example of the thoughtfulness that goes into our brand and each product we create. It exemplifies the essence of our company philosophy and approach. Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything." - TROPIZEN

Total MG per Package: ~ 100mg
Starting Dose: 1/2 teaspoon ~ 5mg
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Onset: 30 Min - 120 Min
Duration: 6 - 12 Hours
