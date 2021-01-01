Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
Pique Infused Hot Sauce 100mg 2oz
About this product
Pique Hot Sauce | Hybrid
2oz. bottle
Directions: 1/2 teaspoon included. Each 1/2 teaspoon is equivalent to 5mg of THC. Spice Level: Medium
Ingredients: Vinegar, Local Peppers, Garlic, Herbs (Recao, Cilantro, Oregano), Olive Oil, Distilled Water, Black Pepper, Cabo Rojo Salt, Annato, Lime, Xanthan Gum, Lecithin, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract
“TROPIZEN Pique is an example of the thoughtfulness that goes into our brand and each product we create. It exemplifies the essence of our company philosophy and approach. Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything." - TROPIZEN
Total MG per Package: ~ 100mg
Starting Dose: 1/2 teaspoon ~ 5mg
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Onset: 30 Min - 120 Min
Duration: 6 - 12 Hours
2oz. bottle
Directions: 1/2 teaspoon included. Each 1/2 teaspoon is equivalent to 5mg of THC. Spice Level: Medium
Ingredients: Vinegar, Local Peppers, Garlic, Herbs (Recao, Cilantro, Oregano), Olive Oil, Distilled Water, Black Pepper, Cabo Rojo Salt, Annato, Lime, Xanthan Gum, Lecithin, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract
“TROPIZEN Pique is an example of the thoughtfulness that goes into our brand and each product we create. It exemplifies the essence of our company philosophy and approach. Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything." - TROPIZEN
Total MG per Package: ~ 100mg
Starting Dose: 1/2 teaspoon ~ 5mg
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Onset: 30 Min - 120 Min
Duration: 6 - 12 Hours
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!