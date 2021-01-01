About this product

Pique Hot Sauce | Hybrid



2oz. bottle



Directions: 1/2 teaspoon included. Each 1/2 teaspoon is equivalent to 5mg of THC. Spice Level: Medium



Ingredients: Vinegar, Local Peppers, Garlic, Herbs (Recao, Cilantro, Oregano), Olive Oil, Distilled Water, Black Pepper, Cabo Rojo Salt, Annato, Lime, Xanthan Gum, Lecithin, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract



“TROPIZEN Pique is an example of the thoughtfulness that goes into our brand and each product we create. It exemplifies the essence of our company philosophy and approach. Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything." - TROPIZEN



Total MG per Package: ~ 100mg

Starting Dose: 1/2 teaspoon ~ 5mg

Delivery Method: Ingestion

Onset: 30 Min - 120 Min

Duration: 6 - 12 Hours