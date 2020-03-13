Unlock your mind with the terpene-rich, full-spectrum Muse Live Sauz cannabis cartridge. Developed using a blend of live terpenes from fresh frozen flower, Live Sauz cartridges provide a richly aromatic, flavorful, and incredibly smooth experience.



With premium, mind-expanding concentrates and cartridges, Muse awakes your creativity, giving you permission to let go and give into inspiration. The world is your canvas – there's no limit to what you can create when you unlock what is within.