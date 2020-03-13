About this product
Unlock your mind with the terpene-rich, full-spectrum Muse Live Sauz cannabis cartridge. Developed using a blend of live terpenes from fresh frozen flower, Live Sauz cartridges provide a richly aromatic, flavorful, and incredibly smooth experience.
With premium, mind-expanding concentrates and cartridges, Muse awakes your creativity, giving you permission to let go and give into inspiration. The world is your canvas – there's no limit to what you can create when you unlock what is within.
About this strain
From an unknown breeder comes Skunk Ape, a cross of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Original Glue. This THC-dominant indica has hashish and coffee aromas with chocolate undertones. Once lit, Skunk Ape gives off earthy and spicy flavors, reminiscent of its kush heritage. Medium-sized buds are deep purple with a thick, frosty coat of trichomes.
Skunk Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
95% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
15% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Trulieve
At Trulieve, we believe in the power of cannabis for all. We take great pride in building community, offering innovative products and advocating for our industry.
We grow, harvest and produce cannabis plants in an eco-friendly environment to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet.
We strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable and welcoming to all. We support diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home.
We harness our passion through advocacy for cannabis reform, providing top products, educating our community and sharing stories, industry news and insights.
