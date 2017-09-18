Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa" "Kalifa Kush," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid weed strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa Kush is 21% THC, making it an ideal weed strain for experienced consumers. Khalifa Kush is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush weed strain was originally unavailable to the public but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. Ideal for morning and daytime use, Khalifa Kush produces creative effects with an active cerebral high. Many cannabis consumers find the effects of Khalifa Kush to be similar to that of OG Kush. Khalifa Kush features flavors like sour lemon and pine. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain when dealing with mental stress or pain. The average price of 1/8 of Khalifa Kush flower ranges from $35-$50.