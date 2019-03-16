About this strain
Pie Hoe effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!