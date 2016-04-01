Loading…
Logo for the brand Twisted Extracts

Twisted Extracts

Blueberry AK Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blueberry AK effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
29% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
