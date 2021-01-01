Loading…
Logo for the brand Twister Trimmer

Twister Trimmer

T2 Twister Rails (Tandem)

About this product

Want to finish your work twice as fast?? Twister Rails allow two Twisters to be placed back-to-back on an adjustable incline. Twister Rails enable quick and convenient angle adjustments. Changing the pitch allows for faster or slower pass-through rates, giving the operator greater flexibility for speed and output quality.

- Extremely simple to set up and take down
- Double your output
- Improve output quality
- Increase efficiency
- Only one operator required to run two Twisters
- Fold in half for easy transport and storage
- Adjustment range 3.9″ / 98.5mm (0 – 3.3 degrees)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!