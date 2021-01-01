About this product

Want to finish your work twice as fast?? Twister Rails allow two Twisters to be placed back-to-back on an adjustable incline. Twister Rails enable quick and convenient angle adjustments. Changing the pitch allows for faster or slower pass-through rates, giving the operator greater flexibility for speed and output quality.



- Extremely simple to set up and take down

- Double your output

- Improve output quality

- Increase efficiency

- Only one operator required to run two Twisters

- Fold in half for easy transport and storage

- Adjustment range 3.9″ / 98.5mm (0 – 3.3 degrees)