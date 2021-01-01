About this product

Our New DRY Tumbler Changes The Game



After extensive product development and testing, we’re unleashing a product that will leave the competition behind. If you prefer to trim DRY with your Twister T2 Trimmer then this is the product you’ve been looking for.



Two robust machines.

Two great ways to trim.



Choose between Twister T2 WET and Twister T2 DRY options.



- Works with existing

Twister T2 Trimmers

- Tumbler can be switched from WET to DRY in seconds.



Improved performance



- We reengineered our old dry tumbler to produce a new one that’s better than ever



- Trim tight, trim safe



- Our tumblers provide a trim that’s tight, clean, yet gentle on your product



- Legendary Reliability



- The Twister T2 DRY is just as reliable and dependable as our workhorse T2 WET units



- Efficient and fast



- Our single piece flow system ensures the fastest trim at the highest quality



- Hand-trim quality



- Product trimmed with the Twister T2 DRY has been lab tested to be equal or better than hand-trimmed product



- Better together



- Just like Twister’s T2 WET trimmers, you can link DRY T2 machines together back-to-back for even better results