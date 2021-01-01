About this product

Meet the Twister T4 Trimmer



Trimming sucks. But it doesn’t have to. The Twister T4 transforms the game by using advanced, patent-pending trimming technology to do the work for you. It makes your life easier and your pockets fatter.



And remember: Machines don’t need lunch.



Faster, Higher Quality Cut:

Twister Trimmers are designed for continuous flow runtime, minimizing handling. Why tumble or churn for 20 minutes when 30 seconds will do?



Highest ROI:

Your Twister will pay for itself in a single day, compared to hand trimming. And remember, machines don’t need lunch.



Trim Wet or Dry:

With our new DRY Soft Tumble technology, you can trim a broad range of moisture content, from 11% to fully hydrated, with a simple swap of the tumbler.



Outstanding Support:

We offer live tech support 12 hours a day, seven days a week, along with a ironclad 3 Year Warranty and option 2 Year Extended Warranty.