Ultra Health
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Topicals
Ultra Health products
70 products
Flower
Frosted Apricots
by Ultra Health
THC 13.8%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
Platinum Angel
by Ultra Health
THC 19.8%
CBD 0.09%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Larry OG x PKM
by Ultra Health
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.15%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Banana Mints
by Ultra Health
THC 17%
CBD 0.1%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Breath Taker
by Ultra Health
THC 21.15%
CBD 0.58%
2.0
(
1
)
Flower
Black Slurricane
by Ultra Health
THC 16%
CBD 0.1%
Cartridges
Mai Tai Cartridge 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 84.1%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Twisted Velvet x Slurricane #2
by Ultra Health
THC 17.76%
CBD 0.03%
Lotions
2:1 Wellness Cream 300mg
by Ultra Health
THC 80%
CBD 0.99%
Shatter
Grape Candy Shatter 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 74.43%
CBD 0.02%
Flower
Tropic Heat
by Ultra Health
THC 16.3%
CBD 0.1%
Solvent
Flurricane Pull and Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 71.32%
CBD 0.06%
Solvent
Slurricane Punch Pull N Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 37.85%
CBD 27.61%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Angel Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 14.2%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Frosted Apricot Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 19.09%
CBD 0.14%
Wax
Tropic Sherb Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 64.12%
CBD 0.28%
Solvent
Apricot Pie Pull N Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 67.61%
CBD 1.01%
Pre-rolls
OGKB Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.185%
Wax
Iced Animal Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 79.11%
CBD 0.09%
Solvent
Frosted Platinum Pull N Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 37.17%
CBD 21.73%
Wax
Molten Melon Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 45.93%
CBD 24.46%
Wax
Gorilla Pie Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 69.65%
CBD 0.78%
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 82.78%
CBD 0.72%
Flower
Electric Punch
by Ultra Health
THC 18.79%
CBD 0.04%
1
2
3
