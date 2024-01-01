Loading...

Ultra Health products

Product image for Frosted Apricots
Flower
Frosted Apricots
by Ultra Health
THC 13.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Angel
Flower
Platinum Angel
by Ultra Health
THC 19.8%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Larry OG x PKM
Flower
Larry OG x PKM
by Ultra Health
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.15%
Product image for Banana Mints
Flower
Banana Mints
by Ultra Health
THC 17%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Breath Taker
Flower
Breath Taker
by Ultra Health
THC 21.15%
CBD 0.58%
Product image for Black Slurricane
Flower
Black Slurricane
by Ultra Health
THC 16%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Mai Tai Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Mai Tai Cartridge 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 84.1%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Twisted Velvet x Slurricane #2
Flower
Twisted Velvet x Slurricane #2
by Ultra Health
THC 17.76%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for 2:1 Wellness Cream 300mg
Lotions
2:1 Wellness Cream 300mg
by Ultra Health
THC 80%
CBD 0.99%
Product image for Grape Candy Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
Grape Candy Shatter 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 74.43%
CBD 0.02%
Product image for Tropic Heat
Flower
Tropic Heat
by Ultra Health
THC 16.3%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Flurricane Pull and Snap 0.5g
Solvent
Flurricane Pull and Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 71.32%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Slurricane Punch Pull N Snap 0.5g
Solvent
Slurricane Punch Pull N Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 37.85%
CBD 27.61%
Product image for Platinum Angel Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Angel Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 14.2%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Frosted Apricot Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Frosted Apricot Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 19.09%
CBD 0.14%
Product image for Tropic Sherb Sugar Wax 0.5g
Wax
Tropic Sherb Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 64.12%
CBD 0.28%
Product image for Apricot Pie Pull N Snap 0.5g
Solvent
Apricot Pie Pull N Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 67.61%
CBD 1.01%
Product image for OGKB Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
OGKB Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.185%
Product image for Iced Animal Sugar Wax 0.5g
Wax
Iced Animal Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 79.11%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Frosted Platinum Pull N Snap 0.5g
Solvent
Frosted Platinum Pull N Snap 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 37.17%
CBD 21.73%
Product image for Molten Melon Sugar Wax 0.5g
Wax
Molten Melon Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 45.93%
CBD 24.46%
Product image for Gorilla Pie Sugar Wax 0.5g
Wax
Gorilla Pie Sugar Wax 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 69.65%
CBD 0.78%
Product image for Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Ultra Health
THC 82.78%
CBD 0.72%
Product image for Electric Punch
Flower
Electric Punch
by Ultra Health
THC 18.79%
CBD 0.04%