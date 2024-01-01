Loading...

Flower
Frosted Apricots
by Ultra Health
THC 13.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Angel
by Ultra Health
THC 19.8%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Larry OG x PKM
by Ultra Health
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.15%
Flower
Banana Mints
by Ultra Health
THC 17%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Breath Taker
by Ultra Health
THC 21.15%
CBD 0.58%
Flower
Black Slurricane
by Ultra Health
THC 16%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Twisted Velvet x Slurricane #2
by Ultra Health
THC 17.76%
CBD 0.03%
Flower
Tropic Heat
by Ultra Health
THC 16.3%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Angel Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 14.2%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Frosted Apricot Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 19.09%
CBD 0.14%
Pre-rolls
OGKB Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.185%
Flower
Electric Punch
by Ultra Health
THC 18.79%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
Tropic Heat Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 17.9%
CBD 0.68%
Flower
King Sherb #5
by Ultra Health
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Velvet Skies T1
by Ultra Health
THC 14.11%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Platinum Punch
by Ultra Health
THC 18.1%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
Kosher Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 8.64%
CBD 10.03%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by Ultra Health
Flower
Dual OG
by Ultra Health
THC 25.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Supreme Grapes Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
True OG X PKM #6
by Ultra Health
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
707 Headband Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 23.62%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
JMO
by Ultra Health
THC 27.3%
CBD 0.1%