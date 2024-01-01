We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Ultra Health
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Topicals
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
32 products
Flower
Frosted Apricots
by Ultra Health
THC 13.8%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
Platinum Angel
by Ultra Health
THC 19.8%
CBD 0.09%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Larry OG x PKM
by Ultra Health
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.15%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Banana Mints
by Ultra Health
THC 17%
CBD 0.1%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Breath Taker
by Ultra Health
THC 21.15%
CBD 0.58%
2.0
(
1
)
Flower
Black Slurricane
by Ultra Health
THC 16%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Twisted Velvet x Slurricane #2
by Ultra Health
THC 17.76%
CBD 0.03%
Flower
Tropic Heat
by Ultra Health
THC 16.3%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Angel Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 14.2%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Frosted Apricot Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 19.09%
CBD 0.14%
Pre-rolls
OGKB Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.185%
Flower
Electric Punch
by Ultra Health
THC 18.79%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
Tropic Heat Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 17.9%
CBD 0.68%
Flower
King Sherb #5
by Ultra Health
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Velvet Skies T1
by Ultra Health
THC 14.11%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Platinum Punch
by Ultra Health
THC 18.1%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
Kosher Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 8.64%
CBD 10.03%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by Ultra Health
Flower
Dual OG
by Ultra Health
THC 25.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Supreme Grapes Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
True OG X PKM #6
by Ultra Health
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
707 Headband Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Roll 1g
by Ultra Health
THC 23.62%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
JMO
by Ultra Health
THC 27.3%
CBD 0.1%
1
2
Home
Brands
Ultra Health
Catalog
Cannabis