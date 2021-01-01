Unit Farm
Grow Tent 90*90*180CM
About this product
The UnitFarm UFG grow tent is made with 1680D threaded reflective fabric, which is 3 - 5x thicker than others. It offers noise reduction, is odor resistant, light leak proof, and most importantly, it features a patent pending Infrared Blocking insulated roof that eliminates unwanted surface temperatures and blaring heat signatures, providing you with the best indoor growing environment.
Dimensions: 3'x3'x6'
Package Dimension：3'3''x1'x7''
Weight: 29 lbs.
Canvas Density: 1680D
Pole Diameter: 19mm
Door Quantity: 2
Ducting Ports: 6 (Double Cinching)
8" Ducting Ports: 2
6" Ducting Ports: 4
3”Electrical Port Quantity: 2
100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors
1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent
Diamond Textured Reflective Interior
Top - Quality & Double - Stitched Seams
Double Cinching& No Leak Ducting Ports
Thick “Easy Engage” Zippers
360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access
Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters
Convenient Access Tool Pouch
Easy set up instructions
