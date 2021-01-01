Unit Farm
UFO-80 Cree Osram Led Grow Light
About this product
* UL certified safety standards.
* Unique and perfect combination of Cree and Osram chips in the market.
* High Bin quality: Cree L1-R20-P2-C-01, Osram 3T-1-0-350.
* Unique no-glass design delivers increased light to your plants.
* Excellent heat sink among LED grow lights provides superior cooling and increased LED life.
* Exact wavelength guaranteed.
* Easy to install instructions.
* Cool jagged design and tough construction.
Specification:UFO-80
Par Value: 1469.2umol
Lumen:8184 Lm±5%@AC120V 8094 Lm±5%@AC240V
Power draw: 175W + - 5%@AC120V 170W + - 5%@AC240V
Input Voltage: AC85-265V
Ampere: 1.458 A/120V 0.7324 A/240V
Core Coverage:2.4ft*2.9ft
Max Coverage: 4.6ft*5.2ft
Spectrum: 450~475nm 620~630nm, 650~660nm, and white
Light Size: 340*300*80MM
Package Size: 435*355*140MM
Net Weight: 3.7KG
Gross Weight: 4.88KG
DB: 48dB
Frequency: 50-60HZ
