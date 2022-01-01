About this product
Made to help you get back to the things you love doing, this refreshing soak combines natural, additive free ingredients intended to help refocus your mind while relaxing and recovering your body.
Benefits
Reduces muscle soreness
Cooling yet stimulating sensation
Natural disinfectant
Helps with mental clarity and focus
12 ounces | 100 mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here