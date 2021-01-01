About this product
To be at your best you need to feel your best. This soak merges ingredients to help recover those sore and tired muscles while also offering a clean and refreshing scent.
Benefits
Assists in moisturizing skin
Helps to reduce stress and anxiety
Relieves muscle aches and pains
Encourages the ability to refocus
6 ounces | 40mg
Benefits
Assists in moisturizing skin
Helps to reduce stress and anxiety
Relieves muscle aches and pains
Encourages the ability to refocus
6 ounces | 40mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here