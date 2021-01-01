Loading…
King Original Soak

by Hemp infused bath products
About this product

To be at your best you need to feel your best. This soak merges ingredients to help recover those sore and tired muscles while also offering a clean and refreshing scent.

Benefits

Assists in moisturizing skin
Helps to reduce stress and anxiety
Relieves muscle aches and pains
Encourages the ability to refocus

6 ounces | 40mg
About this brand

Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here