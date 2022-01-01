Understanding the value of a peaceful night's sleep, this soak simply magnifies the benefits of magnesium sulfate. Our handcrafted lavender essential oil blend + hemp-derived CBD not only relaxes the muscles, but relaxes the mind. If you’re looking for some ZZZZ’s, this is the soak for you.



Benefits



Promotes sleep and stress reduction

Calming

Helps soothe minor anxiety

Ease muscle aches and pains



12 ounces | 100 mg