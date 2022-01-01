About this product
Understanding the value of a peaceful night's sleep, this soak simply magnifies the benefits of magnesium sulfate. Our handcrafted lavender essential oil blend + hemp-derived CBD not only relaxes the muscles, but relaxes the mind. If you’re looking for some ZZZZ’s, this is the soak for you.
Benefits
Promotes sleep and stress reduction
Calming
Helps soothe minor anxiety
Ease muscle aches and pains
12 ounces | 100 mg
Benefits
Promotes sleep and stress reduction
Calming
Helps soothe minor anxiety
Ease muscle aches and pains
12 ounces | 100 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here