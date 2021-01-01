About this product
In building upon the foundation of our original salt blend, the Knight Original Soak pairs those therapeutic benefits with our handcrafted, relaxing lavender essential oil amalgamation to ensure a restful *knight’s sleep.
*pun intended
Benefits
Helps to replenish electrolytes and soften skin
Eases muscle soreness
Promotes a restful night’s sleep
6 ounces | 40mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here