Imagine you’re in the most amazing, detoxifying spa experience and all of a sudden you get a whiff of an essential oil that doesn’t compliment your relaxing vibe and ruins your self care encounter. Well worry not, this soak incorporates a blend of carefully curated detoxifying salts with our broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD all while being unscented to allow you to create your ritual, your way.



Benefits



Unscented

Mitigates muscle soreness

Helps to remove toxins

Aids in moisturizing skin



12 ounces | 100 mg