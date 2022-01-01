About this product
Imagine you’re in the most amazing, detoxifying spa experience and all of a sudden you get a whiff of an essential oil that doesn’t compliment your relaxing vibe and ruins your self care encounter. Well worry not, this soak incorporates a blend of carefully curated detoxifying salts with our broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD all while being unscented to allow you to create your ritual, your way.
Benefits
Unscented
Mitigates muscle soreness
Helps to remove toxins
Aids in moisturizing skin
12 ounces | 100 mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here