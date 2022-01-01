About this product
Made as simply as it gets, the Pawn Recovery Soak is designed to focus on soothing your tired and sore muscles, naturally.
Benefits
Unscented
Relaxing
Reduces muscle soreness
12 ounces | 100 mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here