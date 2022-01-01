Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here