About this product
You deserve to treat yourself like a queen and with this soak you can.The intention of creating this soak is to offer a rejuvenating and detoxifying experience using natural, ethically sourced ingredients.
Benefits
Supportive in the removal of bacteria, toxins and unwanted oils on the skin
Re hydrates and softens skin
Helps to reduce muscle tension, pain and cramps
Assists in dealing with stress and anxiety
Reduces inflammation and relaxes muscles
12 ounces | 100 mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here