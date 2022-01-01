You deserve to treat yourself like a queen and with this soak you can.The intention of creating this soak is to offer a rejuvenating and detoxifying experience using natural, ethically sourced ingredients.



Benefits



Supportive in the removal of bacteria, toxins and unwanted oils on the skin

Re hydrates and softens skin

Helps to reduce muscle tension, pain and cramps

Assists in dealing with stress and anxiety

Reduces inflammation and relaxes muscles



12 ounces | 100 mg