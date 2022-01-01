About this product
Designed for periods of increased physical and mental stress, this soak embodies what it means to be a Queen. The ingredients in this blend are chosen based on their harmonious effect and is a perfect natural reset after a long and taxing day.
Benefits
Mitigate cramps and discomfort
Stress and anxiety relief
Helpful in facilitating a calm space to enhance meditation
Alleviates inflammation and relaxes muscles
12 ounces | 100 mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here