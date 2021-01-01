About this product
Expanding on our original therapeutic salt blend recipe, this formulation is handcrafted to help ease your sore muscles, relax your mind and make your skin silky smooth.
Benefits
Exfoliation of dead skin cells
Assists in moisturizing skin
Grounding
Works to alleviate muscle tension, pain and cramps
6 ounces | 40mg
About this brand
Hemp infused bath products
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are comprised of organically grown hemp, sustainably sourced salt & carefully curated essential oils. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer truly unique experiences. Our Original, Detox and Recovery soaks are designed to help you unplug from stress & soreness and reconnect with the self. Self care has to start somewhere... start here