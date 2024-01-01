We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
UpNorth
Fresh air. Tall trees. Big clouds.
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
24 products
Pre-rolls
Triangle Mints Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
NF-1
by UpNorth
THC 29.44%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Durban Poison Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
NF1 Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
THC 25.79%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Hella Jelly Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
Red Dragon Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Flower
NF-1 Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
NF-1 Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Flower
Chocolate Malawi Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Malawi Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Flower
White Widow Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
White Widow Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
I-95 Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
THC 25.49%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GMO Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
Flower
Zkittlez OG
by UpNorth
THC 21.89%
CBD 0%
Flower
Hella Jelly Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
Humboldt OG Pre-Roll 1g
by UpNorth
THC 22.34%
CBD 0%
Flower
90s Glue
by UpNorth
Flower
Blue Dream Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
Flower
Durban Poison Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
Durban Poison Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-roll 0.75g
by UpNorth
Flower
Sour Diesel Flower Eighth 3.5g
by UpNorth
