We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
UpNorth
Fresh air. Tall trees. Big clouds.
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
14 products
Resin
Hella Jelly Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
NF-1 Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
NF-1 Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Hella Jelly Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Blue Dream Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Blue Dream Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Chocolate Malawi Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Durban Poison Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Durban Poison Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
White Widow Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
White Widow Live Resin Sugar 1g
by UpNorth
Resin
Chocolate Malawi Live Resin Budder 1g
by UpNorth
Home
Brands
UpNorth
Catalog
Concentrates