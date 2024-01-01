1g Gush Mints - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gush Mints is an Indica-dominant strain crafted through the combination of the renowned Kush Mints and the potent fusion of F1 Durbs X Gushers. It exhibits gassy, sweet terps with piney notes and a body zapping high that will have you asking “Where is my mind?” - and not really caring for an answer.

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
