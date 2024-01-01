3.5g Cap Junky - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

For a heady and rich olfactory journey, look no further than this funky junky. A musclebound sativa-leaning hybrid, Cap Junky will first raise you up into a creative euphoria, before gently lowering you into a relaxing pool of reflective tranquility. It’s lineage of Alien Cookies crossed with Kush Mints 11 gives it a broad tropical bouquet with a side of rotten fruit that gives way when smoked to dense layers of citrus, menthol and rich earthiness, perfect for ending a long shift in the salt mines. Cap your workday well with Cap Junky!

Cultivator: Upstate Elevator Operators

Method: Indoor, Living Soil

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
