Hash Rosin Vape Cartridge, Cap Junky 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Our Operators Hash Rosin Cap Junky vape cart is a mouth-punch of delectable flavor paired with a mind-punch of creative euphoria—followed by a gentle lowering in a relaxing pool of reflective tranquility. The 100% hash rosin from this cross of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints 11 gives you a delicious tropical bouquet with a touch of earthy rotten fruit for your after-work wind down. We guarantee this is one junky you won’t mind getting rolled by.

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
