Urban Farms
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
22 products
Flower
Rainbow Dream
by Urban Farms
THC 25.06%
CBD 0.23%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
by Urban Farms
THC 20.1%
CBD 0.18%
Pre-rolls
Death Star Pre-Roll 5g 5-pack
by Urban Farms
THC 23.49%
CBD 0%
Flower
Red Lebanese
by Urban Farms
THC 22.02%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
SFV OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Farms
THC 22.44%
CBD 0%
Flower
SFV OG
by Urban Farms
THC 20.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Snowland
by Urban Farms
THC 28.09%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Urban Delusion Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Urban Farms
THC 23.43%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Snow Life
by Urban Farms
THC 23.02%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Urban Farms
THC 23.41%
CBD 0.25%
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Malawi Pre-roll 0.5g
by Urban Farms
THC 18.79%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Snowland Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Urban Farms
THC 25.79%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Blueberry x Triple OG
by Urban Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
OGKB
by Urban Farms
THC 24.19%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jager
by Urban Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Urban Farms
THC 20.21%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Urban Delusion Pre-Roll 1g
by Urban Farms
THC 21.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
GSC
by Urban Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Urban Mosa
by Urban Farms
THC 21.94%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Banana Split Pie
by Urban Farms
THC 23.98%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Super Sour OG
by Urban Farms
THC 28.69%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Snoop Dawg
by Urban Farms
THC 16.3%
CBD 0%
