Jager, also known as "Jagermeister," "Jager Kush," and "JGR" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Blue Dream. This strain produces full-body effects that are relaxing but not sedating. Jager tastes and smells like black licorice. This strain was named after the dark acloholic beverage from Germany. Jager is best enjoyed during the evening hours.
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
