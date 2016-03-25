Super Sour OG comes from the Emerald Triangle and combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG to excellent effect. With tight internodal spacing and minimal fan leaves, Super Sour OG offers fantastic yields of frosty, uniform colas. The smell and flavor are very sour with a hint of berry, and Super Sour OG offers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that settles into a relaxed sense of well-being.