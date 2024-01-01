Loading...

Urban Pharms

Urban Pharms products

116 products
Product image for Urban Delusion
Flower
Urban Delusion
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Siskiyou Sour
Flower
Siskiyou Sour
by Urban Pharms
THC 19.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Siskyou Sour
Flower
Purple Siskyou Sour
by Urban Pharms
Product image for AK-47 Live Resin 1g
Resin
AK-47 Live Resin 1g
by Urban Pharms
THC 78.74%
CBD 0.13%
Product image for Lovelife haze
Flower
Lovelife haze
by Urban Pharms
THC 18.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rockstar Kush Pre-Rolls 5-pack 5g
Pre-rolls
Rockstar Kush Pre-Rolls 5-pack 5g
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Super Sour OG Kush
Flower
Super Sour OG Kush
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Snowland Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Snowland Cartridge 1g
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Race Face Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Race Face Cartridge 1g
by Urban Pharms
Product image for White Fire OG
Flower
White Fire OG
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Super Sour OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Super Sour OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Urban Pharms
THC 24.95%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Death Star
Flower
Death Star
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by Urban Pharms
Product image for SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Grapefruit Juice Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Grapefruit Juice Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Pharms
Product image for SnowLAnd Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
SnowLAnd Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Urban Pharms
THC 20.56%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Battery and Charger
Batteries & Power
Battery and Charger
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Blueberry Cookies BHO 1g
Solvent
Blueberry Cookies BHO 1g
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Pineapple Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Urban Pharms
THC 20.13%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Lemon Kush
Flower
Lemon Kush
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
by Urban Pharms
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Funky Bitch
Flower
Funky Bitch
by Urban Pharms
THC 20.94%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for SnowLAnd
Flower
SnowLAnd
by Urban Pharms
Product image for Mimosa Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
by Urban Pharms