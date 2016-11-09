About this strain
Merlot OG effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
19% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
