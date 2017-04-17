About this strain
Rockstar Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
26% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!