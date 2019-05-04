About this strain
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
