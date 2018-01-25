About this strain
Blueberry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
