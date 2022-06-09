EXTRA STRENGTH (750mg) Give your pets the powerhouse combination of all natural Wild-Alaskan salmon oil infused with Hemp Oil for Daily Wellness! Salmon oil provides 100% accessible EPA and DHA immediately available to your animals. By combining these essential fatty acids with Nano-Enhanced Hemp Oil you are providing excellent absorption of Hemp Oil and Omega 3's for daily wellness.



Our Extra Strength salmon oil is simply a double dose of our hemp oil to help satisfy the needs of larger animals and animals requiring more joint and hip support.



Arthritis of the joints and hip dysplasia are common concerns for many pet lovers. We believe increasing the hemp oil dosage provides the required relief our loving animals need to live a happy and balanced life.



Add to your pet's morning and evening meals to achieve target dose.



Ingredients: Salmon Oil, Agricultural Hemp Oil