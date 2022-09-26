The flavor of this cart hits you as soon as you inhale with a bright lime fruit bar taste. The smooth hits this cart will make it hard to put down. The effects are cheerful and happy. Perfect to brighten up your day!

This mind-blowing terpene power pack will blow you away. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.