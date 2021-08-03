About this product

URSA GMO live resin has a mixture of diamonds ranging from sugar sized up to nearly a dabs worth, with terps pouring off. Its gassy and savory scents kick you in the nose. There are notes of garlic, skunk, onions, and just the tiniest bit of a sweet smell at the end. The flavor is similar to the smell but sweeter. Hints of pepper, onions, olives, garlic, gas, and earth roll over the tongue. The high rolls through the body and mind, leaving you pain-free, couch-locked, and kinda sleepy. Your entire body might be tingling after a few dabs of this.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Nerolidol, Humulene, Terpineol