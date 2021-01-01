About this product

The consistency is terpy sugar. The aroma is sweet and fruity with hints of raspberries, cream, mangoes and strawberries, with a little sour grab at the back of the nose. The flavor is very similar to the smell, but stronger. It reminds me of eating some rainbow sherbet, sweet, fruity, and creamy with just a little gassy hint on the end. The effects are a smiley relaxing high leading into euphoric happiness.



Top Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humelene, Nerolidol, Linalool, Fenchol and more.