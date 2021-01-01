About this product

These award winning macaroons take you higher. Made with premium, organic ingredients, you get the delicious flavor without the guilt. Forget those junk filled candy bars, delight your senses with these nutritious edibles.



Our macaroons are raw, gluten-free, vegan, kosher-friendly, paleo-friendly and always made with organic ingredients and pesticide-free cannabis oil. Each bag comes with (4) 50mg macaroons and are available in five flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Raspberry and Peanut Butter.



Always fully tested, our products are safe, healthy and reliable. Every bag has a consumer searchable batch number that can be verified on www.sclabs.com or www.utopiacannabis.com for that batch's potency, microbiological and pesticide tests.