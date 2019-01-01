 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Utopia California Cannabis
Utopia California Cannabis Cover Photo

Utopia California Cannabis

Clean Cannabis

Lambsbread Packaged 1/8th
Lambsbread Packaged 1/8th
C. Banana Sugar Live Resin
C. Banana Sugar Live Resin
Peanut Butter and Raspberry Macaroons
Peanut Butter and Raspberry Macaroons
C. Banana Diamonds
C. Banana Diamonds

About Utopia California Cannabis

Utopia is built on authenticity, transparency and quality above all else. Orignially developed as an exotic indoor flower brand, Utopia quickly garnered attention with the launch of the potent C. Banana strain (testing as high as 35% THC). Disheartened by the industry’s lack of quality, clean-tested cannabis, we set out to develop a branded alternative to the unlabeled, un-tested products that filled dispensary shelves. Our commitment to consumers has resulted in products focused on purity, higher business ethics and unparalleled quality. Today, Utopia can be found throughout CA and has award-winning indoor flowers, high cannabinoid / high terpene extracts and healthy edibles.

Flower

Snack foods

Solvent

Available in

United States, California