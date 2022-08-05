Use Code: LEAFLY at Checkout For 5% Off!



Legal Delta 9 Edible – If You Love Chocolate, You’ll Love It With D9

Barely Legal with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight. These chocolates are not only delicious but are very effective! 15 pieces with 6.6 mg of D9 each.



Take your time and dose up slowly. Remember it takes some time to feel the effect so be patient and dose up slowly.



Delta 9 Chocolate Bar Edible

Our very popular chocolate is now available in a D9 compliant 100mg bar!



What Is This D9 Chocolate Bar Made With?

This chocolate is compliant in accordance with the Farm Act of 2018. These chocolate bars contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC.



Each chocolate bar features 100 mg of Delta 9 THC.

Each chocolate bar has 15 squares

Each square has 6.66 mg of Delta 9 THC

Ingredients: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Hemp-Derived Delta 9 THC Distillate (Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by volume);



WARNING: Must be 21 years of age or older to order. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive, or operate heavy equipment or machinery while using this product. This product may take up to 1 hour for effects to be felt, plan your time accordingly. If you are on medications, pregnant, or nursing, consult your doctor prior to using this product. This chocolate bar contains the psychoactive cannabinoid known as Delta 9 THC, the very same active cannabinoid in medical marijuana. This product will create a euphoria that is the same as a medical marijuana product. You will fail a drug test with this product.



PRODUCT USER GUIDE: Start slow. Start low. If this is your first time using a chocolate edible, start with one square, and wait for 30 minutes to 1 hour to see how you feel. Effects may take up to 1 hour to feel depending on your body type. Do not consume more than half of this chocolate bar unless you are absolutely certain of your tolerance.



PRO TIPS FOR NEWBIES:



Make sure you are comfortable before enjoying this edible.

If you’re not in a good mood and are unsure about the experience, you will want to take a deep breath, step back, and realize it’s all good. Don’t panic, it’s organic 😀. But in all seriousness, don’t take an edible in a questionable mood if you’re new to edibles. It’s better to be more mentally prepared for what you’re looking to enjoy yourself with. Remember, that’s the goal. Enjoy yourself! Be happy, feel good, and enjoy yourself!

Have a good setting for yourself. Make sure you’ve created a good happy space. Have drinks and alternative non-infused snacks nearby to help you out.

If you feel the euphoria is becoming too strong, it’s always good to have some CBD oil or CBD vape nearby. CBD will help curb the effects of the Delta 9 THC and help bring you back to balanced. Besides that, it’s really just good to have and use altogether 😀.

Start with 1 square to feel it out. Most people will only feel light effects at this dose but is a good place to start for newbies.

CONSUMER NOTE FROM THE MANUFACTURER:



This is a product that shouldn’t be taken lightly. We don’t want you to contact us and say “Why was I so high?!” or “I’m freaking out guys, what the !@#$ ?!” Because this is seriously just the beginning of what is about to happen.



How much is this chocolate edible like real marijuana edibles you get from a dispensary?

It’s the same.. Not just sort of similar. Not just kinda. Not mostly. Not 99% like it. No.. THIS IS IT. You found it. Legal Delta 9 edibles.



How is this product legal? Can I really have this?

So long as your state doesn’t say something like “Must have ZERO THC” or “Must have 0.1% THC by dry-weight volume” or “Must have 0.2% THC by dry-weight volume”, then you will be able to have these chocolate bars.