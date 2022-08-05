About this product
Entourage Elite, Indica Chocolate Bar
Entourage Indica with THCP in Dark Chocolate. 26.6 mg per square. 15 squares. 50 grams of chocolate. 400 mg of total psychoactive cannabinoids.
Utoya Entourage Elite – Chocolate Bars
Finest Belgian Chocolate – Crafted in Belgium
Whole Bean Roasted Chocolates
Rich cocoa – balanced – smooth – fruity hints
Semi-Sweet Chocolate (54.5% Cocao)
Chocolate Bar – 400mg
Packaging Type: Premium Chocolate Foil (Gold) and Sturdy Paper Wrapping (Black and Gold)
Pieces Per Package: 15
Units: 1
HHC, D8, THCO, CBD, THCP – Entourage formula is the strongest chocolate bar on the market
400mg Per Bar (Blue Wrapping)
Ingredients:
Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Distillate (Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC);
May Contain: Milk; Cocoa
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.