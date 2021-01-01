About this product

alhalla Dark Chocolate Bars will bring a bit of sweet heaven to your day. Made with local, family-owned Guittard dark 54% chocolate, these 100mg vegan bars taste like roasted cacao beans and silky sophistication. Each bar is infused with 100mg THC of premium-grade cannabis and is wrapped in gold foil to represent the Golden State. This chocolate is relaxing yet uplifting and induces a strong elevation. Easy to parse 10mg pieces into smaller doses, Valhalla’s Milk Chocolate is perfect as an after-dinner dessert. Or, try melting a square into your coffee or hot cocoa, or use one square to top an ice cream sundae for an elevated treat. When you’re finally ready to wind down! Valhalla Confections are creatively inspired and scientifically perfected in Santa Rosa, California.