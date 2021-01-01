About this product

Valhalla Milk Chocolate Bars will bring a bit of sweet heaven to your day. Made with local, family-owned Guittard milk 34% chocolate, these 100mg bars taste nutty, creamy and silky smooth, and are infused with 100mg THC of premium-grade cannabis. Wrapped in gold foil to represent the Golden State, this chocolate is relaxing, yet induces a strong and pleasant lift of the spirit. Easy to parse 10mg pieces into smaller doses, Valhalla’s Milk Chocolate is perfect as an after-dinner dessert. Or, try melting a square into your coffee or hot cocoa, or use one square to top an ice cream sundae for an elevated treat. When you’re finally ready to wind down! Valhalla Confections are creatively inspired and scientifically perfected in Santa Rosa, California.