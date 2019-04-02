VAPEMEDS® Lemon Garlic OG Vape Cartridge



If you're a fan of a truly unique flavor, look no further - Lemon Garlic OG packs a super citrusy and garlicky herbal taste into each and every savory produces an uplifting cerebral high ideal for depression, anxiety, and migraines. It can be useful in treating minor aches and pains, but it isn't recommended for treatment of chronic pain. The high starts to descend after just half an hour, making this a good strain for daytime activities