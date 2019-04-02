About this product
VAPEMEDS® Lemon Garlic OG Vape Cartridge
If you're a fan of a truly unique flavor, look no further - Lemon Garlic OG packs a super citrusy and garlicky herbal taste into each and every savory produces an uplifting cerebral high ideal for depression, anxiety, and migraines. It can be useful in treating minor aches and pains, but it isn't recommended for treatment of chronic pain. The high starts to descend after just half an hour, making this a good strain for daytime activities
About this strain
Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.
Lemon Garlic OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒®
𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.
* iKonic Ceramic Technology
* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank
* Lead-Free Copper center rod post
* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow
* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents
