We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Vapen
Arizona's Best Concentrates and Edibles
47
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
Vaping
Hemp CBD
Topicals
Apparel
Other
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
61 products
Condiments
Grape THC Syrup 300mg
by Vapen
THC 300%
4.0
(
6
)
Gummies
Blood Orange Gummies 100mg THC
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Crunch Bar 240mg
by Vapen
THC 240%
5.0
(
1
)
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Shatter 100mg
by Vapen
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar 120mg
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Condiments
Tutti Frutti THC Syrup 300mg
by Vapen
THC 300%
5.0
(
1
)
Condiments
Mango THC Syrup 300mg
by Vapen
THC 300%
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Sacred Grape
by Vapen
4.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
S'Mores Chocolate Bar 500 MG
by Vapen
2.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Dreamin of Passion Fruit
by Vapen
Beverages
WYNK Lime Twist THC Seltzer 5mg
by Vapen
Condiments
Mango THC Syrup 100mg
by Vapen
Condiments
Tutti Frutti THC Syrup 100mg
by Vapen
Condiments
Grape THC Syrup 100mg
by Vapen
Condiments
Green Apple THC Syrup 300mg
by Vapen
THC 300%
CBD 0%
Condiments
Green Apple THC Syrup 100mg
by Vapen
Gummies
2:1 Blackberry Gummies THC:CBN
by Vapen
Cookies
Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies
by Vapen
Gummies
Tropical Punch Gummies 100mg THC
by Vapen
THC 100%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 240mg
by Vapen
THC 240%
Cookies
Cosmic Crunch Cookies 100mg
by Vapen
THC 100%
Chocolates
Sugar Free Toasted Almond & Coconut Bar 240mg
by Vapen
THC 240%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 120mg
by Vapen
THC 120%
Chocolates
Sugar Free Milk Chocolate Bar 120mg
by Vapen
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Vapen
Catalog
Edibles