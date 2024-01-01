Logo for the brand Vapen

Vapen

Arizona's Best Concentrates and Edibles
All categoriesConcentratesEdiblesCannabisVapingHemp CBDTopicalsApparelOther

THC lotions, creams, & patches

6 products
Product image for Frisque - Passion Edible THC Massage Oil 500mg
Lubricants & Oils
Frisque - Passion Edible THC Massage Oil 500mg
by Vapen
Product image for CBD Sunscreen (30 SPF) 100mg
Balms
CBD Sunscreen (30 SPF) 100mg
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 100%
Product image for Frisque Elevate THC Spray 500mg
Sprays
Frisque Elevate THC Spray 500mg
by Vapen
Product image for CBD Balm Original Formula 300mg
Balms
CBD Balm Original Formula 300mg
by Vapen
Product image for Frisque Solace Suppositories 280mg
Lubricants & Oils
Frisque Solace Suppositories 280mg
by Vapen
Product image for Intimacy Spray 500mg
Lubricants & Oils
Intimacy Spray 500mg
by Vapen
THC 500%
CBD 0%