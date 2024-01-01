We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Vapen
Arizona's Best Concentrates and Edibles
47
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
Vaping
Hemp CBD
Topicals
Apparel
Other
THC lotions, creams, & patches
6 products
Lubricants & Oils
Frisque - Passion Edible THC Massage Oil 500mg
by Vapen
Balms
CBD Sunscreen (30 SPF) 100mg
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 100%
Sprays
Frisque Elevate THC Spray 500mg
by Vapen
Balms
CBD Balm Original Formula 300mg
by Vapen
Lubricants & Oils
Frisque Solace Suppositories 280mg
by Vapen
Lubricants & Oils
Intimacy Spray 500mg
by Vapen
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Vapen
Catalog
Topicals