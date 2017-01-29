About this product
Named as “Best in Phoenix” by the Phoenix New Times in 2019. Strain specific cartridges in delicious rich terpene flavors. Meticulously and generously hand filled, these no leak cartridges deliver consistent quality and flavor with each hit. Always pure, never any additives.
About this strain
Bananas, also known as "Banana," "B1," and "B1 Bananas," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Developed from Leafs by Snoop. this is an indica-dominant hybrid strain often offered in concentrate form, although it can be found in flower form too. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.
Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
