VAPEN
Lil Doobiez
About this product
Lil Doobiez is a pack of five potent .5 gram pre-rolls made with a blend of premium Vapen cannabis. Lil Doobiez are convenient and easy to smoke. They’ve been lab tested by independent 3rd parties.
They’re hand packed using all-natural papers and they’re ideal for all patients. Inside each pack of Lil Doobiez is a box of wooden matches. After all, a premium smoke requires a quality flame.
They’re hand packed using all-natural papers and they’re ideal for all patients. Inside each pack of Lil Doobiez is a box of wooden matches. After all, a premium smoke requires a quality flame.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!